May 10
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Beebe Street, 11:26 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:26 a.m.
Disturbance, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 3:49 p.m.
Theft – retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:30 p.m.
Theft – retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:32 p.m.
May 11
Animal complaint/disturbance, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 3:35 a.m.
Traffic stop, Parkview Lane, 7:30 a.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:05 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of School Street, 9:31 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 10:20 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 11:10 a.m.
May 12
Assist police, Highway 19, 9:26 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 100 block of Pardee Street, 5:02 p.m.
Alarm, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 9:21 p.m.
May 13
Theft from auto, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 12:17 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 3:57 p.m.
Check person, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 4:37 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 4:47 p.m.
May 14
Drug incident/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:42 a.m.
Assist K9, 100 block of Pardee Street, 10:43 a.m.
Violation of court order, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 10:56 a.m.
Traffic stop, Water Tower Drive, 10:57 a.m.
Safety hazard, Main Street, 11:16 a.m.
Assist police, 600 block of School Street, 11:42 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:21 p.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 100 block of Pardee Street, 5:31 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Cedar Court, 7:25 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 500 block of Karem Drive, 11:01 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 11:13 p.m.
May 15
Attempt to locate person, 500 block of Madison Street, 12:23 p.m.
Violation of court order, 100 block of Pardee Street, 4:14 p.m.
Assist police, Cherry Lane, 6:47 p.m.
Adult arrested person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:58 p.m.
Assist police, 200 block of York Center Road, 11:02 p.m.
May 16
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:04 a.m.
Violation of court order, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:15 a.m.
Noise complaint, Fir Lane, 5:37 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 700 block of Water’s Edge Court, 2:01 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Madison Street, 6:40 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of School Street, 11:36 p.m.