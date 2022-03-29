The Marshall Public Library, 605 Waterloo Road, offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
April 4: Paper crafting for adults
The Marshall Public Library will host paper crafting for adults Monday, April 4, from 5-7 p.m. This group creates greeting cards and other paper crafts. Participants should take double-sided tape or glue with them to the library. The event is sponsored, in part, through donations from the Friends of the Marshall Library.
April 5: Teen cornhole event
Marshall teens are invited to take part in “Bags in Stacks!” at the Marshall Public Library Tuesday April 5, from 7-8 p.m. It is a cornhole tournament in the library with food and gift card prizes.
April 7: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
WATERLOO
April 9: American Legion Post 233, N9250 Highway 89, Waterloo, will host a grilled chicken and ham dinner Saturday, April 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., or until the food is sold out. Other items will be available, including mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, bread, salad and desserts. There will be inside seating, but carry-outs will be available. Delivery will also be available in Waterloo by calling 920-478-4300. For more information, call 920-478-2780 or any Legion member.
April: The Farmers and Merchants State Bank Relay for Life team is looking for donations for its community garage sale. To donate non-clothing or non-electronic items for the sale, contact Cheryl at 920-988-2154 or Pam at 920-988-4441.
April 5: The Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe Street, Waterloo, will host Bingo with books being given away as prizes on Tuesday, April 5, at 4 p.m.
April 7: McKay Nursery representatives will give landscaping tips Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library.
