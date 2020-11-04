Members of civic and volunteer organizations are often recognized for milestones, such as the number of years of membership. But they are rarely this significant.
William Skala of Marshall was recognized as a 75-year member of the Marshall American Legion Post 279 a few months ago.
Skala, 96, is a World War II veteran and after completing his service in 1946, he and four other local men decided to join the organization.
“My father (a World War I veteran) was a member and two of the other four also had fathers in the Legion,” he said.
As a long-time member of the Legion, Skala has enjoyed spending time with the other members of the organization.
It was the Marshall resident’s years of service in the U.S. Navy that made him eligible to join the organization. Skala joined the Navy at age 20. He went to Milwaukee to enlist in the service. The recruiter went through the line and pointed at men, declaring, “You, you, you are in the Navy,” he said.
Skala was officially inducted into the service on Jan. 14, 1944 in Madison and attended Navy boot camp at Farragut Naval Training Station located between Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on the southern end of Lake Pend Oreille.
Skala, a signalman third class, was assigned to the USS Mifflin, which was commissioned Oct. 11, 1944.
As a signalman, Skala specialized in visual communication and lookout as a flagman during the night watch. Signalmen were responsible for transmitting, receiving, encoding, decoding, and distributing messages obtained via the visual transmission systems of flag semaphore, visual Morse code, and flag hoist signaling.
The Haskell-class attack transport ship had its first shakedown exercises Oct. 30-Nov. 4, 1944 in San Pedro and practiced landing exercises and night maneuvers in San Diego Harbor Nov. 6-10, 1944. USS Mifflin embarked on its first cruise from San Francisco on Nov. 25, 1944 with an initial destination of Pearl Harbor.
The troops conducted drills in Hawaii before they were ordered to Saipan, the largest of the Northern Mariana Islands located in the Pacific Ocean. The USS Mifflin dropped anchor in the Saipan Harbor Feb. 11, 1945. Eight days later, the ship was sent to take part in the Invasion of Iwo Jima.
From Feb. 19-23, the USS Mifflin stayed in Iwo Jima to offload priority, request cargo and board battle casualties. The ship returned with wounded troops to Saipan five days later.
The ship set sail to Tinian, another of the Northern Mariana Islands, to practice for the Invasion of Okinawa. The Navy and Marine units began preparing for the invasion Mach 16, 1945; 11 days later, the ship set off for Okinawa.
The USS Mifflin was part of the April 1-2, 1945 invasion where it was posted on the southeastern shore to lessen the opposition to the main efforts on the western beaches. Three months later, the ship returned to the United States for repairs.
The USS Mifflin’s second cruise departed San Francisco on Aug. 7, 1945 and headed toward the Pacific Ocean once again. As the crew anchored in Manila Bay, Philippines, the end of World War II was proclaimed with the formal surrender of Japan recognized Sept. 2, 1945. The ship transported troops from the Philippines to Japan before engaging in what was called “Magic Carpet” duty starting at the end of October 1945 when the USS Mifflin helped return veterans to the United States.
Skala returned home from overseas May 9, 1946. Four days later, he was discharged from the Navy at the Great Lakes Naval Station.
After his military service, Skala, who has two children, Tom and Corinne, and three grandchildren, worked as a carpenter for 50 years and served with the Marshall Fire Department for 36 years.
For his military service, he was awarded the Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal and earned two stars – one for the Invasion of Iwo Jima and one for the Invasion of Okinawa.
- Editor’s note – William Skala answered The Courier’s questions about his service via mail with the assistance of his son, Tom Skala. The Courier greatly appreciates Tom Skala’s assistance in sharing his father’s story with readers.
