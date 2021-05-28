April 3
Animal call, officer responded to a raccoon call; animal was dispatched, 11:26 a.m.
Disturbance, officer responded to a neighbor disturbance and assisted all parties involved, 11:48 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, officer responded to a domestic disturbance within a household, 11:54 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citations were issued, 3:27 p.m.
April 4
Neighbor disturbance, officer responded to a disturbance; arrest was made, 9:22 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation issued, 10 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; speeding citation was issued, 10:37 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation and warning were issued, 11:08 a.m.
Arrest, during a traffic stop officers arrested subject on a warrant for other county, 12:32 p.m.
Dog running at large, officer issued citation for animals running at large, 2:23 p.m.
Traffic stop, officer initiated traffic stop; citation was issued, 2:49 p.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation and warning were issued, 3:22 p.m.
April 5
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation and warning were issued, 8:49 a.m.
Robbery, officer assisted with report of a robbery and break in, 9:04 a.m.
Warrant, officer made arrest to assist other county on a warrant, 1:34 p.m.
Assist Dodge County, officer assisted Dodge County with responding to an intoxicated female sitting in a field, 2:28 p.m.
Animal, officer assisted with sick animal that was reported; animal was dispatched, 2:57 p.m.
April 6
Harassment, officer assisted with a complaint of harassment, 12:23 a.m.