April 3

Animal call, officer responded to a raccoon call; animal was dispatched, 11:26 a.m.

Disturbance, officer responded to a neighbor disturbance and assisted all parties involved, 11:48 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, officer responded to a domestic disturbance within a household, 11:54 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citations were issued, 3:27 p.m.

April 4

Neighbor disturbance, officer responded to a disturbance; arrest was made, 9:22 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation issued, 10 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; speeding citation was issued, 10:37 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation and warning were issued, 11:08 a.m.

Arrest, during a traffic stop officers arrested subject on a warrant for other county, 12:32 p.m.

Dog running at large, officer issued citation for animals running at large, 2:23 p.m.

Traffic stop, officer initiated traffic stop; citation was issued, 2:49 p.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation and warning were issued, 3:22 p.m.

April 5

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation and warning were issued, 8:49 a.m.

Robbery, officer assisted with report of a robbery and break in, 9:04 a.m.

Warrant, officer made arrest to assist other county on a warrant, 1:34 p.m.

Assist Dodge County, officer assisted Dodge County with responding to an intoxicated female sitting in a field, 2:28 p.m.

Animal, officer assisted with sick animal that was reported; animal was dispatched, 2:57 p.m.

April 6

Harassment, officer assisted with a complaint of harassment, 12:23 a.m.

