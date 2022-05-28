The Marshall Community Library is planning a night for Lego enthusiasts that may float their boats.
The library, 625 N. Monroe St., will sail into summer by challenging participants to build boats out of Legos at its next Lego Night on Tuesday, June 7, from 6-6:45 p.m.
The Lego night will be a part of the kick-off to the library’s summer activities, including its summer reading program and other fun events.
This will be the second time the library has hosted a Lego crafting event and the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a lot of fun,” youth librarian Janice Foerster said. “I was looking for a boat thing to do and something fun to do.”
The theme of the summer reading program is “Oceans of Possibilities,” which ties into the idea to craft boats, Foerster said.
Competitors will build the boats out of Legos provided by the library. The library will also provide sails to attach to the boats.
The competition may be held indoors in the library or outside depending on weather conditions and what is available for the actual race.
“We might get a big tub of water and see if we can get the boats across that,” Foerster said. “We might get a wading pool since it is summer.”
The race is geared toward kids, Foerster said, with ages ranging from 4-12 years old. The youngest children should have an adult join them.
“For the younger kids, if the boat floats they’ve done well. For children who are older, it can be more challenging,” Foerster said, adding that there may be a competitive element to the race for older children.
This event is one of many included in the library’s summer reading program, which runs from June 6 to July 30. The library has set a community goal of logging a combined 70,000 total reading minutes for this summer.
A coloring contest will begin the reading program on June 6 and continue through Friday, June 17. Coloring sheets for ages 2-5, 6-9 and 10 and older are available at the library.
Everyone who signs up for the reading program may choose a free book. People who complete the program may choose from a variety of prizes. Each hour of reading earns a ticket for a prize drawing, which will be Aug. 2. The library is also promoting a “special drawing” for readers who log more than 25 hours over the summer. The “special drawing” is available only for those with Marshall library cards, and they must check out at least half of their books from the Marshall library.
Reading logs and tickets for prize drawings are due Aug. 1. Winners will be notified the day after and prizes should be picked up by Aug. 27.