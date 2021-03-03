Father Jorge Miramotes is anticipating the day when the Holy Family Catholic Church, formerly known as St. Mary’s Church, in Marshall can welcome back parishioners. The place of worship had been closed since late March 2020 but COVID-19 isn’t the primary reason for the closure.
For the past year, the church, located at 120 Beebe Street, has been undergoing a transformation.
“The walls, the ceiling, painting, the sanctuary, all have been redone,” said Father Jorge Miramotes.
The reconstruction was not prompted by the pandemic; instead, it was what Miramotes described as providence. According to him, the previous bishop had wanted the churches to move the tabernacle to the center of the church.
“He wanted us to do it in a very dignified way, not just put a table underneath it,” Miramotes said. “Here in Marshall, the tabernacle was already in the middle but what was underneath was not as dignified as what we believe the tabernacle contains.”
“As long as we had to do that, why not bring it back to what it should look like,” said renovation committee member Charles Kazmer.
The renovation committee was formed in 2015 to start creating a long-range plan. The group looked beyond the tabernacle to the entire state of the church, which was built in 1920. There was a large crack running down the middle of the ceiling, other cracks had formed on the walls, and the plaster corbels had started to crumble.
“Some of the corbels were turning to powder,” said Kazmer.
A year later, the committee was getting quotes and renderings for the renovation, which was paid for by donations from church members and the church’s repair investment fund.
The committee decided to contract with T.H. Stemper, which provided a bit more flexibility by allowing the church to assist with the renovation by removing the existing furniture and pulling up the carpet.
“Before COVID, we actually had 100 people in here removing everything,” Kazmer said. “The Hispanic community was incredible in helping, they probably had half to three-quarters of the people here to help. It was amazing how fast we were able to empty this place out.”
While there were many cracks that needed to be filled, there was no structural damage to any of the walls. But, in an effort to prevent future cracks, the walls were all coated with a fiberglass mesh.
“The corbels were all rebuilt by hand. I think they made a cast of the original and then made all the rest using that,” Kazmer said.
The front of the church where the altar and tabernacle are located was also redone to closer replicate what had originally been built in 1920.
“We actually have very few pictures of what the church looked like back then and we have no pictures of the back half of the church,” Kazmer said. “We’d love it if people who had pictures from then would share them with us.”
The church has also updated its technology with WiFi and a camera to allow for the livestreaming and filming of services.
Not everything in Holy Family Catholic Church is new. The stained glass windows, stations mounted to the walls and pews were not replaced. Even the floor isn’t new; instead, the concrete floor had been revealed after the carpet had been removed. The renovation committee decided it would be more cost effective to leave the concrete floor exposed and have it polished.
There are a few more details to finalize, but the hope is to have the first service later this month. The bishop who will perform dedication rites for Holy Family Catholic Church will conduct the initial service.
Miramotes said the renovation was not expected to take an entire year, “but COVID happened. We had to limit the number of people who could be in here working at one time.”
Due to some of the restrictions imposed by not only the state but also Public Health Madison & Dane County, only two people were able to repaint the entire interior of the church.
“For us, I would say it was providential that this happened during COVID,” said Miramotes, who is looking forward to the day when the parishioners are able to take in the sights of the renovated church.
“I can’t wait for all of us to get together and see what it looks like now,” he said.
