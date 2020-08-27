July 19
Other sex offenses; complainant reports suspect having sexual contact with complainant that was unwanted. Officer spoke with complainant and suspect. Report to be forwarded to district attorney’s office for charges.
Fraud; subject reports social security number and phone number used by unknown person to purchase phone. Officer took information and advised subject to contact social security office.
July 20
Traffic accident; report of truck striking power lines causing them to fall. Officer took report.
July 22
Operate while intoxicated; officer observed vehicle traveling on the roadway that was weaving in the lane of traffic and crossing the centerline. Upon officer stopping vehicle and making contact with the driver, officer observed the driver was intoxicated. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Domestic disturbance; subject reports being struck by spouse during an argument. Officers spoke with subjects. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
July 23
Hit and run accident; report of parked vehicle struck by passing vehicle that left the scene. Officer took report. Investigation continuing.
July 24
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
July 25
Assist Jefferson County; officer requested to help with an injured subject in Jefferson County. Officer assisted.
Animal complaint; report of dog running loose in neighborhood and may have caused damage to a vehicle. Officer spoke with subjects in the area. Officer took information but vehicle owners’ advised it was a civil matter.
July 27
Welfare check; subject requested a resident in the city be checked on due to possible suicidal comments. Officer spoke with a subject. Subject was not suicidal but depressed. Human services contacted for possible services.
Fraud; report of business receiving email to change an employees direct deposit information. Email did not come from the employee and employee did not receive pay. Investigation continuing.
Dog bite; report of subject being bitten by family dog. Officer made contact. Owner was advised of 10 day quarantine and vet visits.
July 30
Theft; subjects reports soon to be ex-spouse possibly wrote checks off of subject’s account without permission. Officer spoke with subjects. Subjects advised this is a civil issue.
Assist citizen; subject reports debit card being used in Florida by unknown subjects. Officer took information. Subject advised to contact law enforcement agency in Florida.
Fraud; subject reports learning his personal information was used by unknown subject in an attempt to file for unemployment benefits. Officer took information and advised subject to contact the credit bureaus and social security.
July 31
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
