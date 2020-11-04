Sept. 14

Welfare check; officer advised of someone with stab wounds at hospital in Madison. Incident possibly occurred in Waterloo. Officer took information and checked residence. Possible further investigation may be needed.

Registration violation; subject was issued a warning to register vehicle. Subject has not cleared the warning. Subject issued a citation.

Sept. 16

Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Verified speed with radar and issued ticket.

Sept. 18

No license; officer had subject on traffic stop. Upon checking drivers license officer found no license issued. Subject given ticket.

Speeding; officer observed speeding. Verified with radar and ticket issued.

Sept. 19

Domestic disturbance; report of an unwanted subject at residence. Upon officers arrival, they were advised subject left. Further investigation found a domestic incident had occurred. Suspect was later found, was interviewed and then arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.

Sept. 20

Disorderly conduct; juvenile confrontation reported. Officer made contact and spoke with all individuals. No basis found. No further action taken.

Sept. 22

No insurance; subject was issued a warning of operating without insurance.

Sept. 23

No insurance; citation issued off a warning of operating without insurance.

Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified with radar. Citation issued for speeding and child restraint.

Sept. 24

Accident; report of two-vehicle accident in a parking lot. Officer took report.

Sept. 25

Damaged property; subject reports damaged property by unknown suspect. Investigation continuing.

Assist; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department with possible disturbance at residence. Officer assisted.

Sept. 26

Speeding; officer issued speeding ticket and warning for operating without insurance.

Sept. 27

Operate while revoked; officer had subject on traffic stop and observed no insurance.

Sept. 28

Criminal damage; damage to political sign. Investigation continuing.

Assist social services; officer responded to report of unattended child.

