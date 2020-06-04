April 11
Suspicious activity; complainant reports seeing unknown subject in backyard in early morning hours. Officers responded to scene in an attempt to locate subject. Upon investigation, three juveniles were located in the area. Subjects arrested and issued citations.
April 12
Bail jumping; report of subject at residence in the city which was a violation of conditions of bond. Subject was located. Charges to be referred to Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.
April 13
Theft from vehicle; report of items taken from vehicle on April 8, 2020. Investigation continuing.
April 14
Traffic accident; report of two vehicle accident on Railroad Avenue. Officer took report.
Hit and run accident; report of school crossing flasher being struck by unknown subject. Investigation continuing.
Abandoned vehicle; officer has observed vehicle parked in same spot with two flat tires for several days. Vehicle has been tagged for removal. Steve’s Towing contacted and removed vehicle.
April 17
Domestic disturbance; report of intoxicated subject at residence. Officer made contact and interviewed subjects at residence. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
April 18
Domestic disturbance; officer advised of a possible physical altercation occurring at residence in the city. Upon officer making contact at residence, officer had contact with two intoxicated subjects. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
April 23
Traffic accident; report of parked vehicle being struck by another vehicle that then left the scene. Investigation continuing.
April 24
Burglary; report of unknown subject entering residence and taking complainants wallet. Investigation continuing.
April 27
Neighbor dispute; subject wished to report neighbor’s project of replacing lead service caused portion of complainant’s sidewalk to be removed. Officer took information.
April 29
Burglary; report of items being taken from a construction site. Investigation continuing.
Accident; report of vehicle being struck by another vehicle. Officer took report.
