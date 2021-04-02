March 15
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:46 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Madison Street, 11:14 a.m.
March 16
Check person, 100 block of Main Street, 1:58 a.m.
Accident unknown injuries, Highway 19 and Waters Edge Court, 3:28 p.m.
March 17
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:46 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:18 a.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:26 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of School Street, 8:34 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:11 a.m.
Civil dispute, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 10:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 11:33 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 1:23 p.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Mourning Dove Court, 2:14 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 3:06 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, Howard Street and Madison Street, 3:33 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:06 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:34 a.m.
March 18
Safety hazard, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:17 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:26 p.m.
Sex offense – miscellaneous, Lewellen Street, 6:39 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 9:29 p.m.
March 19
Safety hazard, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 5:11 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 8:50 a.m.
ATL person, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 10:36 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 11:46 a.m.
Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 1:03 p.m.
Fraud, 300 block of Fir Lane, 2:21 p.m.
Traffic incident, Canal Road, 8:23 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, Meadowview Lane, 8:36 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:33 p.m.
March 20
Serving legal papers, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 4:12 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:32 p.m.
March 21
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway TT and Highway T, 12:13 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 1:12 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 4:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:41 a.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:09 a.m.
