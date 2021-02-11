Jan. 25

Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:19 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Beebe Street, 1:19 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1000 block of Sherman Avenue, 9 p.m.

Alarm, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:31 p.m.

Jan. 26

Accident property damage, 600 block of Meadowbrook Court, 7:46 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 5:04 p.m.

Jan. 27

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 1:39 p.m.

Threats complaint, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 3:01 p.m.

Jan. 28

Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:26 a.m.

Check person, 5000 block of Box Elder Road, 11:05 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 2:30 p.m.

Serving legal papers, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 3:45 p.m.

Check person, 600 block of Converse Avenue, 4:46 p.m.

Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:16 p.m.

Jan. 29

Alarm, 700 block of Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:31 a.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:07 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:35 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:22 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 6:37 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 7:17 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 8 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 9:09 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 9:28 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 9:34 p.m.

Jan. 30

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 5:27 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Water Tower Drive, 10:58 a.m.

Disturbance unwanted person, Main Street, 11:26 a.m.

Safety hazard, School Street and Evergreen Boulevard, 2:55 p.m.

Retail theft, 700 block of Main Street, 3:24 p.m.

Check person, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 7:16 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:41 p.m.

Jan. 31

Assist police, 1000 block of Main Street, 12:34 a.m.

Assist police, Highway TT, 2:20 a.m.

Accident property damage, Main Street, 11:17 a.m.

Safety hazard, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:59 p.m.

Disturbance, 100 block of Farnham Street, 4:01 p.m.

Load comments