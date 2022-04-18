More Jefferson County Fair exhibitor changes rankle 4-H leaders

Two months after 4-H and FFA leaders and youth exhibitors expressed frustration at a meeting of Jefferson County’s Fair Park Committee, about last minute changes to the meat animal auction and other aspects of the 2022 fair, more changes have drawn concern.
At a meeting Thursday, April 14, the committee unanimously voted to adopt the fair’s 2022 Premium Book. It's essentially a guidebook for exhibitors that lists rules, judging schedules, animal check-in times and other information.
Changes made to this year’s Premium Book include eliminating a Cloverbud category for children in kindergarten through second grade and directing children ages 5 to 7 to instead show their projects as a “future exhibitor," in open class. Adults also show in open class.
“Youth ages 8-19 as of Jan. 1 (2022) who are members in good standing of approved Jefferson County youth organizations may enter in our junior departments,” Brian Bolan, the fair park’s events and operations manager, said in an email after the meeting.
Bolan said information and a registration link for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair, set for July 13-17, was expected to be posted on Monday, April 18 on the fair park's website.
The revised Premium Book also groups non-animal exhibits inside fair buildings by 4-H club, rather than by project category as has been traditional.
“So, each display will be a mix of melting cakes, photography, crafts, etc.” said Angel Hebbe, dairy project leader for Cambridge 4-H said in an email prior to Thursday’s meeting, noting that her questions about how projects that require refrigeration will be displayed had not been answered.
Hebbe also expressed dismay at the Cloverbud change.
“The removal of the Cloverbuds is inappropriately late. These kids have been planning their projects for months to be told now they will be judged with adults,” Hebbe continued.
“It also takes away a good learning experience for the junior leaders who used to be the ones doing the face-to-face project ‘judging’ with the Cloverbuds,” Hebbe said.
Hebbe said she requested a copy of the proposed Premium Book changes prior to Thursday's meeting and got no response.
The committee has "no interest in what the clubs have to say about it," she concluded.
And “the grouping of projects by club makes as much sense as grouping all the animal projects by club. Next year, should we plan on each club getting their own barn to mix pigs, sheep, chickens & cows?” Hebbe said.
Hebbe also said families and 4-H clubs remain concerned about the decision in February to raise entry fees for exhibitors.
The cost of a fair entry wristband for youth exhibitors is doubling over 2021. Wristbands get youth into the fair for the week. It will rise from $7 to $15 this year. Open and senior class exhibitors will also see a change to a $15 per-person entry wristband, rather than a $35 family pack of 5 wristbands, as in the past.
No members of the public spoke at Thursday’s meeting, which was held in person at Fair Park and streamed live.
Bolan told the committee on Thursday that the Premium Book “looks much different from last year,” with a more condensed feel.
“It’s a better document than we have had,” Bolan said.
He said the Premium Book was reviewed by fair superintendents, with a mix of feedback. “Some liked it, some didn’t, and some are willing to give it a try,” he said.
He acknowledged there have been concerns expressed about rising fees to exhibit goats. “If they want to enter every class it costs considerably more than in the past,” Bolan acknowledged. “They are being treated like other livestock species, and there is a pro and a con to that.”
And Bolan defended the decision to display non-animal projects by 4-H club rather than by project category inside fair buildings, saying clubs would be involved in the set-up of their area.
“We’re asking them to come up with a display,” Bolan said, with a hope that this will “make it more engaging and interactive.”
“That’s a big change,” he said. “There are still people trying to figure out what it will look like.”