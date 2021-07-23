July 5
Check person, Meadowview Lane, 6:45 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:16 a.m.
Safety hazard, Canal Road, 12:36 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 7:11 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 7:55 p.m.
July 6
Safety hazard, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 8:31 a.m.
Accident property damage, 500 block of Main Street, 9:54 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 8:26 p.m.
July 7
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:20 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 1:05 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:57 p.m.
PNB/AED response, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 9:15 p.m.
July 8
Assist police, Knowlton Street, 1:35 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Madison Street, 12:34 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 12:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, 200 block of Madison Street, 6:35 p.m.
Noise complaint, 200 block of Springview Drive, 8:40 p.m.
July 9
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:03 a.m.
Fraud, 300 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:13 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Maunesha Drive, 4:18 p.m.
Check person, Madison Street, 7:27 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, West Main Street and North Grand Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
July 10
Assist police, 100 block of Porter Street, 12:02 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of Woodland Circle, 3:26 a.m.
Safety hazard, School Street and Madison Street, 6:57 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street and Sunnyview Lane, 10:02 p.m.
July 11
Parking complaint on street, Goldfinch Lane, 2:36 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, Farnham Street, 3:13 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, Waterloo Road and Frosty Court, 8:40 p.m.
Noise complaint, Lakewood Terrace, 10:12 p.m.
Noise complaint, Lakewood Terrace, 11:24 p.m.