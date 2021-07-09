June 21
Assist EMS/fire, 700 block of Water’s Edge Court, 12:18 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, School Street, 3:26 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of Cody Circle, 11:49 p.m.
June 22
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Balsam Court, 10:34 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 300 block of Sunnyview Lane, 1:11 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Cody Circle, 1:42 p.m.
June 23
Traffic complaint/investigation, Bentwood Drive, 7:18 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:18 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Maunesha Drive, 11:58 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 4:37 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 6:42 p.m.
Violation of court order, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 8:29 p.m.
June 24
Traffic complaint/investigation, Springview Drive, 6:02 a.m.
Traffic stop, Autumn Lane, 6:33 a.m.
Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 9:58 a.m.
Child abuse, 500 block of Madison Street, 10:29 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 11:59 a.m.
Assist police, Knowlton Street, 4:59 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 8:25 p.m.
June 25
Noise complaint, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 12:52 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Riverview Drive, 5:41 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 5:54 a.m.
Theft from auto, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 10:13 a.m.
Disturbance, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 9:36 p.m.
June 26
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 3:05 a.m.
Assist police, 4000 block of Midway Lane, 3:47 a.m.
Disturbance unwanted person, Whistle Street, 6:36 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 7:21 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
Assist police, Main Street, 11:17 p.m.
June 27
Check person, 600 block of Water Tower Drive, 1:12 a.m.Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Water Tower Drive, 1:30 a.m.
Accident hit and run, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 3:54 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Maunesha Drive, 11:05 a.m.
Conveyance alcohol (detox), Highland, 11:32 a.m.Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 5:05 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 6:12 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 700 block of Water Tower Drive, 10:40 p.m.