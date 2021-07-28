People looking for another access point to get their watercraft into the Maunesha River now have an option to launch kayaks and canoes south of the Blaschka dam in Marshall. Sun Prairie Boy Scout Joergen Kolstad along with a group of volunteers on Saturday, July 24 created a path to the river at 634 Highway 19, the location of the Medina Town Hall.
“I’ve been working with the Capitol Water Trails for a while on finding locations along the rivers in Dane County because I do like being in the outdoors – I like canoeing, I like kayaking, it was just kind of fitting for me to have something that relates to it,” the 17-year-old Sun Prairie High School student said.
The 60-foot gravel path will allow public access to the Maunesha River. In addition to the path, the Capitol Water Trails group will be posting a sign to designate the start of the trail at the southeast portion of the town hall parking lot.
Kolstad took on the project as part of his path to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank one can achieve through the Boy Scouts. In addition to completing a community service project, earn 21 merit badges, be active in their troop for six months as a Life Scout in a leadership position, demonstrate Scout Spirit, participate in a Scoutmaster conference, and successfully complete the board of review.
The teen decided to seek out becoming Eagle Scout because of the recognition of the rank.
“You learn a lot of life skills and you build a lot of leadership skills and communication skills,” Kolstad said.
According to the Boy Scouts of America website, in 2019 approximately 8% of scouts obtained the rank of Eagle.