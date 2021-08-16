As five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is performing for fans coast-to-coast on his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” this summer and gearing up for the next season of American Idol, he’s also been busy lining up additional talent for his 12th Farm Tour taking place this September.
Dylan Scott, Whitney Duncan, The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will round out the concert line ups as Bryan headlines each of the six concerts scheduled Sept. 9-18, including the Farm Tour’s first stop at The Statz Bros. Farm in Marshall.
Tickets for Farm Tour are on sale now at www.lukebryan.com/FarmTour.
About the opening acts
Dylan Scott -- Curb Records recording artist Scott is a powerful singer with a deep, resonating drawl. The Double Platinum-certified “My Girl” became his first #1 at radio, followed by Platinum-Top 5 single, “Hooked.” His Nothing To Do Town EP hit #1 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart, and the project’s title-track was recently certified RIAA Gold, as was his self-titled debut album.
Whitney Duncan -- As a young girl growing up in Scotts Hill, Tenn., Duncan developed a passion for music early on and a record deal with Capitol Records at age of 17. Finding great success in songwriting, Duncan released a duet with superstar Kenny Rogers, giving way to her career as a recording artist. Her breakout single, “When I Said I Would,” released by industry-giant Warner Brothers, was named song of the week after being widely downloaded.
Since then, Duncan has racked up 20 million career streams, was named a part of the prestigious CMT’s Next Women of Country and found success appearing on the 23rd season of Survivor and the 25th season of The Amazing Race. She released the Heartbreaker EP in January and her newest song “Me, Myself and the Highway” on Aug. 6.
The Peach Pickers -- With more than 80 number one songs among the hit-making trio, the Peach Pickers (Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip) are country music’s most sought-after writing teams. They have each captured multiple songwriting awards from ASCAP, BMI, NSAI, Country Music Association (CMA) and the Academy of Country Music (ACM).
The songwriting collaborations of the Peach Pickers have yielded dozens of #1 singles, including many recorded by fellow Georgian, Luke Bryan. The Peach Pickers have songwriting credits on the Bryan hits “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” “Play It Again,” “Rain Is a Good Thing,” and “That’s My Kind of Night.”
Besides the Statz Bros. Farm, other Farm Tour 2021 dates include:
Sept. 10 -- Brown Farms, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Sept. 11 -- Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe, Ill.
Sept. 16 -- Martin Farms, Kingman, Indiana.
Sept. 17 -- Miller Family Farms, Baltimore, Ohio
Sept. 18 -- Kubiak Family Farms, Fowlerville, Mich.
The tour is sponsored by Fendt, Tracker Off Road, Farmland, American Building Components, Dish, Monster and Citi.
More than 100,000 fans have attended the tour each year since its inception in 2009.
Bayer will continue its partnership with Luke Bryan to help fight hunger across the United States by using the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer to help families in need. The campaign supports Bayer’s vision of Health for All, Hunger for None and asks fans across the United States to share the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer on their social media channels to show their gratitude to America’s farmers. For every share, Bayer will provide one meal to a person in need through Feeding America with the goal of helping to provide 1 million meals.
Bryan will continue giving back to the farmers by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops. To date, more than 60 scholarships have been granted.
To view full Farm Tour information and VIP Experience details, visit https://www.cidentertainment.com/events/luke-bryan-farm-tour.