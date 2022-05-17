Marshall native Greg Peck will discuss his writing career and two books on local history at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Marshall Area Historical Society Museum, 128 E. Main St.
A 1975 graduate of Marshall High School, Peck lives in Janesville. He won many journalism awards while spending his career at three Wisconsin newspapers. His first book, “Death Beyond the Willows,” recounts a wedding-day tragedy that befell a couple married at Marshall’s Catholic Church 95 years ago this September. The bride was an only child, and because she was changing religions, her parents balked at coming to the wedding. The couple left for their honeymoon in a 1927 Chevy the groom bought from Lazers Motors, and they were never again seen alive by loved ones. In years of research, Peck uncovered details about this clash of religions. The book debuted in 2005 and was revised in 2013.
In the fall of 2020, Peck unveiled “Memories of Marshall, Ups and Downs of Growing Up in a Small Town,” and is giving all profits to the historical society. So far, he has sent more than $4,300 to the historical society. A former board member of the Wisconsin Writers Association, Peck won the WWA’s Jade Ring in nonfiction in 2017 and included that story in “Memories of Marshall.”
Peck will be signing copies of both books after his talk.