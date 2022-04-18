MARSHALL
April 25: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library, 605 Waterloo Road, offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
April 25: Computer basics
Local IT professional Shawn Cannon will give basics on computers, laptops, tablets, accessories, programs, apps, file organization and more at the Marshall Public Library Monday, April 25 from 7 to 8 p.m.
April 28: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
April 26: Lego night
The Marshall Public Library will host a Lego night April 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.
May 21: Book talk
Marshall native Greg Peck will discuss his writing career and two books on local history at the Marshall Area Historical Society Museum, 128 E. Main St. Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Peck is a 1975 Marshall High School graduate. He won several journalism awards while working at three Wisconsin newspapers. He wrote “Death Beyond the Willows” and “Memories of Marshall.”
WATERLOO
April 21: Adult craft night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe St., will host its monthly adult craft night Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Participants will learn to paint wood succulents and take them home for their own creations. Registration is required by going to www.waterloo.lib.wi.us.
April 25: Adult card making night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host its adult card making night Monday, April 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. To sign up, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c4fabab22a5fa7-adult20.
April 25 and 28: Library story time
There will be stories, songs and activities at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library Monday, April 25, at 10 a.m. and again Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m.
May 3: Adult yoga
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host adult yoga Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. The session is taught by a local instructor for all yoga skill levels. The class is meant for ages 15 and older, but minors have to be accompanied by parent or guardian.
May 15: Waterloo Fire and EMS Pancake Breakfast
The Waterloo Fire and EMS Department will host its annual pancake breakfast Sunday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be at the station, 900 Industrial Lane, Waterloo. Presale tickets are $6 and at the door it’s $8. Children five years old and younger may eat for free. Tickets can be purchased by department members or at the fire station. The breakfast is all one wishes to eat. There will be raffles.
