April 20
Stalking complaint, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 4:32 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 2:41 p.m.
Civil dispute, Lothe Street, 6:01 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 6:09 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Lothe Street, 6:27 p.m.
Accident property damage, Canal Road, 8:57 p.m.
April 21
Disturbance – unwanted person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:34 a.m.
Neighbor trouble, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 11:24 a.m.
Disturbance, 800 block of Canal Road, 4:03 p.m.
Suspicious person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 7:36 p.m.
April 22
Accident hit and run, 100 block of Midvale Drive, 9:08 p.m.
April 23
Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:26 a.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 300 block of Sunnyview Lane, 10:05 a.m.
April 24
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of School Street, 12:54 a.m.
Accident private property, 500 block of Main Street, 2:54 p.m.
Check person, Riverview Drive, 4:31 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:32 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:44 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Sunnyview Lane, 11:52 p.m.
April 25
Disturbance, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 4:04 p.m.C
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 6:50 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 8:29 p.m.
April 26
Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 12:09 p.m.
Disturbance, 300 block of Fir Lane, 9:39 p.m.
Battery, 300 block of Fir Lane, 9:49 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.