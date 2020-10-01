Sept. 14

Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:40 a.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 10:44 a.m.

Assist police, 100 block of Elm Street, 4:42 p.m.

Sept. 15

Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:45 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 3:15 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of School Street, 7:30 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Karem Drive, 9:54 p.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 10:06 p.m.

Sept. 16

Traffic complaint/investigation, 6000 block of Lewellen Street, 7:31 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 9:35 a.m.

Animal complaint/disturbance, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 1:59 p.m.

Accident with injuries, Highway TT, 2:13 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 900 block of Sunnyview Lane, 4:48 p.m.

Animal complaint/disturbance, 400 block of Sunset Court, 6:32 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 9:58 p.m.

Sept. 17

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 8:12 a.m.

Alarm, Deerfield Road, 9:35 a.m.

Safety hazard, Deerfield Road, 3:02 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 3:41 p.m.

Sept. 18

Assist police, Cherry Lane, 4:29 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 8:28 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Elm Street, 4:34 p.m.

Check person, 500 block of Main Street, 5:37 p.m.

Assist police, 400 block of Bentwood Drive, 6:16 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 6:43 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 7:20 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Berlin Road, 11:31 p.m.

Sept. 19

Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Park Drive, 2:50 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 700 block of Main Street, 3:08 p.m.

Noise complaint, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 7:51 p.m.

Sept. 20

Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:18 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 9:16 p.m.

Assist police, Highway T and Highway TT, 10:13 p.m.

