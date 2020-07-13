A grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is helping the Marshall Area EMS continue to keep the community safe. The EMS service received a $13,596.42 grant from the foundation to purchase a Lucas 3 Chest Compression System and External Power Supply.
The Lucas mechanical CPR device improves CPR quality by maintaining chest compressions during transport to medical facilities and allowing medics ‘an extra pair of hands’ to focus on providing additional lifesaving cares. With transport times in our district that can exceed 30 minutes, it reduces the fatigue that can make CPR less effective over long-duration transports. In addition, it can improve provider safety by allowing caregivers to wear seat belts,” said EMS Director Scott Allain.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $51 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
