As the city of Waterloo waited last week for about $21 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin toured the facility and spoke with city officials and engineers about the project.
Additionally in attendance were Mayor Jeni Quimby, Town & Country Engineering Vice President Ben Heidemann and others from that firm, Public Works Superintendent Barry Sorenson, Alds. Tim Thomas and Sara Cummings, and members of Baldwin’s staff.
“I think it went fine,” Quimby said. “I think it was more educational for them to see locally what we do and what we are up against. I was not shy about saying, ‘We need more money’ because I absolutely want to help the taxpayers. If you want good water and a safe community, you have to make these upgrades.”
Throughout the tour, Baldwin asked questions about the city’s sewer system and its capabilities.
Among her questions was if the city could increase and decrease capacity depending on how many customers it has and based on gaining or losing customers that use a lot of water, like a large businesses.
“We have the ability to both grow quite a bit, and also if the demand decreases quite a bit, shrink that quite a bit,” Heidemann said. “We are building for those large operations and we may or may not have the revenues coming in so we have some concerns we can accommodate growth within our community and make sure businesses prosper, but at the same time not put an undue burden on our residents.”
Baldwin also asked about lead testing and filtration to eliminate lead and other substances like fluoride and phosphorus.
Quimby responded that this can also have an impact on attracting and keeping businesses in the city.
“A challenge with the city and trying to make sure we get businesses to come through here is what are they going to be putting into the water and can we handle it?” Quimby said.
Baldwin has touted infrastructure investments since the USDA’s December announcement that funds for the upgrade were coming.
“One of the benefits is these funds go directly to the city and they don’t flow through the state. For the urban areas, it does (flow through the state) and the state prioritizes where the money goes. These funds are going right to you for you to prioritize,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin said that the $21 million is “very exciting and we’ll keep track of the budgeting and continue to work to see that projects like these happen. I’m pleased to see this money come to Waterloo.”
City officials said they were satisfied overall with Baldwin’s visit, but cautioned that more care is needed federally and at the state level for local taxpayers, regarding the costs of projects that come about because of new mandates.
“It’s one thing to do a referendum to a school where the taxpayers say, ‘Yes, we want this; we need this.’ We don’t have that opportunity or that choice. This is something that has to be done,” Quimby said. “I just think there needs to be better funding given to small communities. We’re not asking them to build something pretty. Just make it functional and safe for us and everyone down river from us.”
As a result of businesses like Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. leaving the city in recent years and the upcoming renovations, sewer rates have gone up to about $56 per household for the typical user monthly. Average rates are expected to continue to increase to around $75 in the next two years, but Heidemann told the common council last fall that the final estimate hadn’t been made at that time and the average rate could be lower or higher.
“There’s a lot of things for funding for the plant that are a set cost, but if we could actually get funding for the collection system, it all comes out of the same pot,” Sorenson said. “Maybe we can get some funding for that and some funding for this, at least it will help keep the rate down.”
Building the new facility is expected to take 18-24 months once construction begins.
The USDA announced its $114.5 million investment to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Wisconsin in December, which included funds being disbursed across five communities including Waterloo.
Baldwin was not available for comment after the tour.