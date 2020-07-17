June 29
Traffic stop, Canal Road, 7:47 a.m.
Repossession, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 7:53 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Maunesha Drive, 6:36 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:47 p.m.
Sexual assault, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9:03 p.m.
June 30
Noise complaint, 300 block of Fir Lane, 12:48 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 10:08 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:37 p.m.
July 1
Traffic stop, Box Elder Road and Highway 19, 12:31 a.m.
Check person, Sunnyview Lane, noon
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 7:18 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 8:02 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:20 p.m.
July 2
Annoying/obscene phone call, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 12:38 a.m.
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 8:51 a.m.
Safety hazard, Hubbell Street, 12:34 p.m.
Accident property damage, Waterloo Road, 2:01 p.m.
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 2:35 p.m.
Assist police, Highway T, 11:54 p.m.
July 3
Check person, 300 block of Park Drive, 12:44 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Park Drive, 12:51 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 2:37 a.m.
Damage to property, 300 block of Fir Lane, 3:23 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Cypress Circle, 3:47 a.m.
Traffic stop, Box Elder Road and Highway 19, 9:43 a.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 9:51 a.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 9:52 a.m.
Check person, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 6:15 p.m.
Accident hit and run, Main Street, 6:24 p.m.
Noise complaint, 200 block of Madison Street, 9:22 p.m.
July 4
Parking complaint on street, 800 block of Sunnyview Lane, 1:04 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Park Drive, 1:45 a.m.
Residential burglary, 400 block of Farnham Street, 3:52 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 7:56 a.m.
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 9:51 a.m.
Noise complaint, 600 block of Hubbell Street, 11:52 a.m.
Noise complaint, 700 block of Sunnyview Lane, 4:40 p.m.
Noise complaint, 300 block of Cedar Court, 8:50 p.m.
Safety hazard, 500 block of Madison Street, 9:13 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:34 p.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:53 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 11:32 p.m.
July 5
Safety hazard, Main Street, 2:59 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 11:26 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 1:51 P.M.
Stolen auto, 11:04 p.m.
