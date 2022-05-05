A 34-year-old Marshall man was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide, four counts of recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon, firearms possession by a felon, as well as cocaine and heroin possession charges in connection with an April 27 shots fired incident in Sun Prairie.
Vincent Artis made his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on May 4 in connection with the charges stemming from the April 27 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 11:34 p.m., Sun Prairie Police Officers began to investigate a gunshot call in the Vandenburg Street area. At least one officer walked the area of Chicory Way in search of bullet shell casings and damage. Other areas were also checked and officers were unable to locate shell casings and damage.
On April 28, 2022, at approximately 8:26 a.m., a witness called police to request to speak with an officer as her child’s father got mad, went and got a gun, and was shooting out her windows and at her and her daughter.
On April 28, 2022, the SPPD received a telephone call with further information about the incident and the caller finding at least two gun shells and possibly more of them in the grass. Officers responded and spent casings and unspent casings were found on the sidewalk in front of a joined duplex in the 1200 block of Vandenburg Street.
Police determined the incident occurred at 1206 Vandenburg Street where a male, later identified as the suspect Artis, had struck one of his girlfriend’s children with a belt. The woman’s oldest son argued with Artis, who walked out of the residence and to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun from the car.
After the son told Artis to put the gun away so they could fight like men, the two males fought before leaving the residence separately, according to the complaint. As the girlfriend directed her children to pack if Artis returned to the residence, Artis shot three rounds at the residence, according to the complaint.
The female heard three more gunshots when she got into a friend’s vehicle. The female said she heard 7-8 gunshots in total from Artis’s gun while she ran to her friend’s vehicle, which was not hit by gunfire.
Police found six spent shell casings, bullet holes in the walls of the home and a large hole in the living room window that could have been made by a large chunk of asphalt thrown at the window, according to the complaint.
Sun Prairie police executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Jackson Street in Stoughton, where they found $2,729 in currency, a clear plastic bad containing bindles of what turned out to be 3.6 grams of crack cocaine, six bags containing 2.7 grams of cocaine, a clear plastic bag containing what turned out to be 10.1 grams of heroin and a bag containing Winchester handgun shells.
When police contacted Artis, he admitted to possessing the narcotics found in the Stoughton residence. Because Artis was previously convicted of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, a Class I felony in Dodge County Circuit Court on June 22, 2020, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Artis will receive 151 years imprisonment, lose his vehicle operating privileges for 35 years and be fined $201,000.