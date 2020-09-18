Aug. 1
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Animal complaint; report of dog attacking another dog that was walking by residence on the sidewalk. Officer interviewed subjects involved. One owner warned to license dog, other subject advised when watching someone else’s dog to make sure it is on a leash.
Aug. 2
Drug investigation; officer received a report of subject acting erratically at business. Upon officer making contact with subject, subject was not making sense. Upon further investigation, drugs and paraphernalia was located in subject’s vehicle. Subject placed on hold by probation and parole and therefore was turned over to Jefferson County Jail staff. Report to be forwarded to Drug Task Force for charges.
Aug. 4
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Aug. 5
Fraud; subject reports receiving a check and when attempting to cash it was advised it was a fraudulent check. Subject had already given money to suspect regarding this check. Investigation continuing.
Operate without insurance; officer had subject stopped for a traffic violation. Upon asking driver for proof of motor vehicle insurance, driver stated there was no insurance on vehicle. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Aug. 6
Operate after suspension; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Aug. 7
Disorderly conduct; subject wished to report confrontation that occurred at residence. Officers spoke with all subjects involved. Parties were warned and separated for the evening.
Aug. 8
Found property; subject turned in wallet found on East Madison Street. Officer took wallet to police department for safekeeping while attempting to locate owner.
Unlawful Y-turn; officer observed subject make a Y-turn midblock in the downtown area. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Assist probation; officer had contact with intoxicated subject that was ringing a resident’s doorbell during the early morning hours. Upon running subject’s information, officer learned subject was on probation. Probation and parole contacted and advised of situation. Officer advised of situation. Officer was advised to tell subject to call their agent on Monday. Subject was advised and then turned over to responsible party.
