Jan. 18

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 2:45 p.m.

Weapons offense, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 2:47 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:23 p.m.

Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:37 p.m.

Jan. 19

Assist police, 800 block of Canal Road, 4:05 p.m.

Accident with injuries, 800 block of Canal Road, 4:06 p.m.

Assist police, 500 block of Park Circle, 4:12 p.m.

Jan. 20

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:38 a.m.

Check person, 100 block of Lothe Road, 10:08 a.m.

Assist police, 600 block of Canal Road, 3:23 p.m.

Check person, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 3:55 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, Evergreen Boulevard, 4:36 p.m.

Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:54 p.m.

Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 8:25 p.m.

Jan. 21

Repossession, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 1:54 a.m.

Neighbor trouble, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 7:11 a.m.

Preserve the peace, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 8:01 a.m.

Accident property damage, Main Street, 11:33 p.m.

Disturbance, 800 block of Clarkson Road, 12:26 p.m.

Threats complaint, 600 block of School Street, 1:24 p.m.

Check person, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 2:56 p.m.

Accident hit and run, Main Street, 4:14 p.m.

Threats complaint, 100 block of Pardee Street, 4:14 p.m.

Assist police, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 4:42 p.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 5:17 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 5:50 p.m.

Noise complaint, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 7:15 p.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 7:28 p.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 8:15 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 9:12 p.m.

Jan. 22

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 1:02 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of Main Street, 1:03 a.m.

Alarm, 100 block of Frosty Court, 8:04 a.m.

Check person, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 8:33 a.m.

Check person, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 11:05 a.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:36 p.m.

Jan. 23

Disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:24 a.m.

Assist police, 1000 block of Medina Road, 12:04 a.m.

Alarm, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 12:18 p.m.

Accident hit and run, Lothe Road, 9:24 p.m.

Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:04 p.m.

Assist police, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 10:29 p.m.

Jan. 24

Check person, 300 block of Main Street, 3:41 p.m.

Assist police, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 9:36 p.m.

Load comments