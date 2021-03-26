Feb. 1
Retail theft; officer responded to local business for theft of item from a store. 8:23 a.m.
Assist Marshall Police Department; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department for a dispute. 9:59 a.m.
Traffic stop; officer issued citation for no insurance during a traffic stop. 11:17 a.m.
Feb. 2
Assist EMS; officer responded to assist EMS on a call for a non-responsive subject. 8:52 a.m.
Feb. 3
Underage possession; officer called to the school for underage possession by a minor. 9 a.m.
Feb. 5
Animal bite; animal bite to a child. All actions have been taken. 9:24 a.m.
Identity theft; person reports that someone tried to open a credit card in his name. 10:07 a.m.
Traffic accident; officer responded to a slide off and subject hitting a stop sign. 11:53 a.m.
Feb. 8
Domestic disturbance; officer was requested to respond and assist with a domestic disturbance. 8:43 a.m.
Citation issued; subject failed to show proof of insurance from a written warning. Citation was issued. 9 a.m.
Traffic stop; officer issued subject ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign. 9:53 a.m.
Traffic citations issued; officer issued two traffic citations for improper display of decals on plate and operating with no insurance. 10:46 a.m.
Dog bite; officer assisted citizen with a dog bite. Report taken and all guidelines followed. 1:25 p.m.
