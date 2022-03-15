Dane County Emergency Management will host free in-person severe weather spotter training at Madison Area Technical College’s Truax Campus, 1701 Wright Street, Madison. The National Weather Service in Sullivan will lead the training.
The training on Wednesday, March 30, will be in the Cafe Annex, which is Room D1630. Free parking is available in the visitor section of the parking lot on the northwest corner of Anderson and Wright streets.
“This training is critical due to the increasing concerns with severe weather,” Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs said. “Knowing more about what is happening in the skies and where to find accurate information can increase your and your loved ones’ safety.”
There will be two opportunities for the training in person, first at 1 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m. The training is approximately two hours. No registration is required.
“Preparedness is a continuum. The more time and effort you invest in your safety, the more prepared you are for emergencies,” Tubbs said. “Please make the investment in your safety by attending one of these classes.”
The training is also available as a webinar at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 8. However, registration is required for the webinar. For more information, go to weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule.