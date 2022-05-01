MARSHALL
May 9: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library, 605 Waterloo Road, offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
May 9: Google 101
Local IT professional Shawn Cannon will give a tutorial on all the functions of Google at the Marshall Public Library on Monday, May 9, from 7-8 p.m.
May 12: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
May 14: Lions CARe Cruise
The Marshall, Cottage Grove, Deerfield and Cambridge Lions Clubs will team up for the Lions CARe Cruise Poker Run across each community Saturday, May 14, to raise funds for childhood cancer research. Starting the day will be the Paul Bunyan Breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove. Registration for the cruise starts at 7:30 a.m. A charge of $20 per vehicle includes Poker Run cards and a meal voucher for the driver. Passengers are allowed to buy in for the same price. Self-guided routes are available at registration.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Deerfield and Cambridge Lions Clubs will host a cookout with burgers and hot dogs grilled up for lunch at Deerfield Firemen’s Park, 5 Park Drive.
The Marshall Lions Club will close the day with an ice cream social and sock hop from 2-4 p.m. at Marshall Firemen’s Park, 309 Park Street. Available will be ice cream sundaes, root beer floats and dancing to 50s and 60s music.
All poker run participants must turn in cards in Marshall by 3 p.m. Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m.
May 21: Book talk
Marshall native Greg Peck will discuss his writing career and two books on local history at the Marshall Area Historical Society Museum, 128 E. Main St. Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Peck is a 1975 Marshall High School graduate. He won several journalism awards while working at three Wisconsin newspapers. He wrote “Death Beyond the Willows” and “Memories of Marshall.”
WATERLOO
May 12: Book talk
Waterloo area author Carrie Voigt Schonhoff will have a book talk and poetry reading Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library 625 N. Monroe St.
May 14: Pork chop dinner
The American Legion Post 233 in Waterloo will have a pork chop dinner Saturday, May 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out. It is $10.50 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. In addition to pork chops, potatoes with gravy, a vegetable, bread, assorted salads and assorted desserts will be served. People may dine in or have meals to go. Delivery is also available in Waterloo by calling 920-478-4300. For more information, contact any Legion member or call 920-478-2780.
May 17: Memory Cafe
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a memory cafe featuring painted flower pots Tuesday, May 17, from 1-2:30 p.m. For questions, call 920-478-3344.
May 17: Adult yoga
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host adult yoga Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. There will be a local instructor for all yoga skill levels. The event is for anyone 15 years of age or older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
June 9: Resume workshop
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a resume workshop Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. Kathi Strohbusch of the Jefferson County Department of Workforce Development will provide assistance in creating professional resumes.
The Waterloo Marshall Courier welcomes submission of items for the Art & Life Calendar. Send items to Courier Managing Editor Ryan Spoehr at rspoehr@hngnews.com or call him at 920-626-4997. Please submit items for the calendar by 4 p.m. the Friday prior to publication.