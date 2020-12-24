Dec. 7

Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:39 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 300 block of Farnham Street, 9:34 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Hubbleton Road, 2:31 p.m.

Suspicious person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 7:35 p.m.

Disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:58 p.m.

Burglary –residential, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 9:02 p.m.

Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 9:57 p.m.

Dec. 8

Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:56 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 300 block of School Street, 8:56 a.m.

Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:46 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 300 block of School Street, 1:22 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:49 p.m.

Dec. 9

Check person, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 9:45 a.m.

Dec. 10

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 5:31 a.m.

Traffic stop, Madison Street, 8:46 a.m.

Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:48 a.m.

Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:57 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Converse Avenue, 4:21 p.m.

Adult arrested person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 4:51 p.m.

Dec. 11

Intoxicated person, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 12:59 a.m.

Conveyance mental health, 5000 block of Oak Park Road, 7:30 a.m.

Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:44 a.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:14 p.m.

Civil dispute, 100 block of Lakewood Terrace, 2:45 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 4:36 p.m.

Dec. 12

Neighbor trouble, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 3:20 p.m.

Dec. 13

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:38 a.m.

Alarm, 700 block of Main Street, 8:34 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 11:26 a.m.

Suspicious person, Firemen’s Park, 8:53 p.m.

