March 10

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop for speeding and operating without a valid license. Citations were given, 10:01 a.m.

Traffic accident, officers assisted with traffic accident in the downtown area, 11:42 a.m.

Juvenile dispute, officer assisted with a juvenile dispute between two juveniles. Unknown at this time if charges will be pursued, 2:55 p.m.

March 11

Found property, citizen turned in a lost bag. Owner of bag has claimed it, 7:32 a.m.

Domestic, officer assisted citizen with reporting a late report on a domestic issue, 11:47 a.m.

March 12

Assist Marshall Police Department, officer requested to assist Marshall with an emergency incident, 10:42 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer assisted with a traffic stop. Citation issued, 1:40 p.m.

March 16

Traffic citation, officer performed a traffic stop. Citations issued, 8:26 a.m.

Traffic citation, officer assisted with a traffic stop. Citations issued, 8:34 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citations issued, 10:51 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citations issued, 12:11 p.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citation issued, 12:20 p.m.

March 17

Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citation issued, 6:45 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citation issued, 7:20 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citations issued, 8:58 a.m.

Minor with tobacco, officer advised by the school of a minor in possession of tobacco. Citation issued, 1:14 p.m.

Tags

Load comments