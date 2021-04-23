March 10
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop for speeding and operating without a valid license. Citations were given, 10:01 a.m.
Traffic accident, officers assisted with traffic accident in the downtown area, 11:42 a.m.
Juvenile dispute, officer assisted with a juvenile dispute between two juveniles. Unknown at this time if charges will be pursued, 2:55 p.m.
March 11
Found property, citizen turned in a lost bag. Owner of bag has claimed it, 7:32 a.m.
Domestic, officer assisted citizen with reporting a late report on a domestic issue, 11:47 a.m.
March 12
Assist Marshall Police Department, officer requested to assist Marshall with an emergency incident, 10:42 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer assisted with a traffic stop. Citation issued, 1:40 p.m.
March 16
Traffic citation, officer performed a traffic stop. Citations issued, 8:26 a.m.
Traffic citation, officer assisted with a traffic stop. Citations issued, 8:34 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citations issued, 10:51 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citations issued, 12:11 p.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citation issued, 12:20 p.m.
March 17
Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citation issued, 6:45 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citation issued, 7:20 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop. Citations issued, 8:58 a.m.
Minor with tobacco, officer advised by the school of a minor in possession of tobacco. Citation issued, 1:14 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.