The work of local artists was being hung in The Solarium last week ahead of the opening of The Community Gallery.
Work from the Madison Arts Guild will be on display through Aug. 31 after a grand opening this Sunday, May 1, from 2-5 p.m.
“It’s an interesting event, or a bigger one, because you don’t always have a grand opening kind of thing,” Madison Arts Guild President David Williams said. “You don’t often have an opportunity to put in this many pieces, which is another nice thing. And also, in the last two years there haven’t been too many receptions. So, not only not a lot of places but also a place that’s going to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to throw a party and there’s going to be lots of people here.’”
Williams will have 13 of his own paintings on display to go along with other works of art from fellow artists in the Madison Arts Guild. Roann Mathias, P.S. Nelson and Timothy Seery of the guild will also have work on display.
Although there is an overarching theme, Williams said he believes that each artist has their own theme with the work they selected to show.
“I think we all put in our own individual theme. I called mine, ‘Lost in the Crowd,’ which fits into that,” Williams said. “Some of them are a little bit more of an abstract presentation of that.”
Williams started work on his paintings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each depicts individuals in everyday settings, but in large groups.
“I’m working on obscuring faces just a little bit. So, they’re not portraits and it’s not about, ‘Who is that person?’ Or, they’re facing away but if they are up close they are going to look like blotches of color,” Williams said. “I think by doing that, it actually creates movement in the painting and it creates more identity. More people can identify with that. They could say, ‘I don’t know that person or that person, but I could be listening to music or going on a wagon ride or whatever.’”
New York-based Siobhan Brandman, who has a background in philanthropy and community outreach, made a presentation to the guild in February, which agreed to provide the art for the gallery. Brandman was selected in making The Solarium functional.
Brandman targeted the Madison Arts Guild because of Waterloo’s proximity to Madison and what she referred to as “beautiful works of art that the guild creates.”
“The exhibition is called ‘The Community’ because while they are artists who have different media, they all have a connection, and that is they are a part of their community,” Brandman said.
Williams said guild events typically take place in Dane County, but he and others also display artwork outside the county.
“We also like to provide opportunities to our members about where you can go,” Williams said. “It’s mostly about supporting artists and having people that you can talk to.”
The Solarium will act as an arts venue, events center and business hub in Waterloo after the opening.