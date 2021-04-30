March 18

Warrant, officer assisted with a warrant on a subject for another county, 9:40 a.m.

March 19

Accident, officer assisted with a vehicle accident at local business, 7:43 a.m.

Dog bite, officer assisted with a report of a dog bite, 8:13 a.m.

Assist Marshall Police Department, officer was requested by Dane County Dispatch to assist Marshall Police Department, 10:35 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop and several citations were issued, 1:20 p.m.

March 22

Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop and several citations were issued, 10:25 a.m.

Traffic citations, officer performed a traffic stop and citations were issued, 10:54 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop and citation was issued, 1:55 p.m.

March 25

Misuse of phone, officer assisted with a report of disturbance by misuse of phone, 1:41 p.m.

March 26

Vehicle accident, officer responded to a traffic accident. Officer assisted at the scene and report was completed, 6:52 a.m.

Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop for speeding and citation issued, 8:38 a.m.

Assist Watertown Police Department, officers assisted Watertown with a stolen vehicle case, 2:51 p.m.

