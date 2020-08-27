Aug. 10
Check person, West Freidel Drive and Lakewood Terrace, 7:33 a.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:57 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 400 block of East Main Street, 2:02 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:22 p.m.
Trespass, 100 block of Hubbell Street, 8:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:24 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:50 p.m.
Aug. 11
Suspicious person, 500 block of Freidel Drive, 3:36 a.m.
Stolen auto, 400 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 9:49 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 2:34 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 2:47 p.m.
Theft from auto, 400 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 7:08 p.m.
Assist police, Madison Street, 7:21 p.m.
Aug. 12
Alarm, 100 block of Porter Street, 1:19 a.m.
Theft, 500 block of Main Street, 6:15 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 9:03 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Lane, 12:59 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 100 block of Main Street, 1:33 p.m.
Alarm, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 4:20 p.m.
Aug. 13
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:15 p.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:15 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:55 p.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 14
Juvenile complaint, 200 block of Howard Street, 12:47 p.m.
Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 2:55 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 3:15 p.m.
Accident – unknown injuries, 400 block of Farnham Street, 7:41 p.m.
Aug. 15
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 12:41 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 9:01 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 12:50 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 1:32 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 2:36 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 3:54 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:29 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 4:55 p.m.
Traffic stop, Box Elder Road and Highway 19, 5:03 p.m.
Traffic stop, Lothe Road, 5:53 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:21 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 7:49 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 8:13 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 8:39 p.m.
Noise complaint, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 10:31 p.m.
Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 11:12 p.m.
Towed vehicle, 400 block of Madison Street, 11:21 p.m.Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 12 and South Park Street, 11:29 p.m.Aug. 16
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 7:30 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 2:02 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:05 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 5:01 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Maunesha Drive, 6:48 p.m.
