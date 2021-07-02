June 14
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Meadowbrook Court, 3:12 a.m.
Child abuse, 500 block of Madison Street, 8:31 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Farnham Street, 9:54 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 200 block of Madison Street, 10:08 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 500 block of School Street, 10:14 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 500 block of School Street, 10:49 a.m.
Sex offense miscellaneous, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 11:34 a.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 800 block of Water’s Edge Court, 1:04 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, Lothe Road, 1:06 p.m.
Weapons offense, Lothe Road, 1:07 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 7:31 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:13 p.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 600 block of Moorland Road, 11:39 p.m.
June 15
Fraud, 500 block of Madison Street, 11:26 a.m.
Theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:51 p.m.
Adult arrested person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 1:21 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:28 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Madison Street, 9 p.m.
June 16
Alarm, 6000 block of Lewellen Street, 4:33 a.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 7:27 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Madison Street, 12:07 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 3:47 p.m.
Civil dispute, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 4:46 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Pardee Street, 5:09 p.m.
Trespass, 300 block of Indian Summer Road, 7:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:39 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Indian Summer Road, 7:47 p.m.
June 17
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 9:06 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 10:35 a.m.
Found person, Freidel Drive, 10:42 a.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Madison Street, 1:23 p.m.
Traffic stop, School Street, 2:11 p.m.
June 18
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:17 a.m.
Theft retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:18 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 1:13 p.m.
Theft, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 1:56 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 4:41 p.m.
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 4:54 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 5:20 p.m.
Violation of court order, 200 block of Balsam Court, 6:14 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Rosewood Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 9:43 p.m.
Adult arrested person, 600 block of School Street, 10:42 p.m.
June 19
Assist police, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 4:46 a.m.
Traffic stop, Canal Road, 8:42 a.m.
Traffic stop, School Street and Evergreen Boulevard, 12:56 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 3:47 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 5:39 p.m.
Traffic stop, West Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 7:51 p.m.
Weapons offense, 500 block of Freidel Drive, 8:49 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Freidel Drive, 9 p.m.
June 20
Noise complaint, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 12:04 a.m.
Disturbance, Lewellen Street, 2:28 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 700 block of Water Tower Drive, 11:20 a.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:19 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Pardee Street, 2:12 p.m.
Noise complaint, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 2:36 p.m.
Theft, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 2:50 p.m.