Sept. 4
Domestic disturbance; report of uncontrollable juvenile at residence. Officer spoke with all subjects involved. Report to be forwarded to Jefferson County Human Services.
Sept. 5
Welfare check; report of a subject who had fallen at local business. Subject was breathing but not conscious. Subject was transported by EMS to the hospital.
Assist Marshall; officer was requested to assist Marshall officer for a disturbance. Officer assisted.
Theft – all other; subject reports a yard sign being removed from their yard. Investigation continuing.
Domestic disturbance; report of possible physical altercation at residence. Officer made contact and spoke with all individuals involved. Report to be forwarded to Jefferson County Human Services.
Display unauthorized plates; officer ran registration on vehicle on roadway and Department of Transportation files showed no vehicle associated with registration. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Sept. 6
Minor possess alcohol; officer requested to respond to residence regarding a juvenile in possession of alcohol and possibly had consumed some. Officer made contact at residence. Juvenile had not been drinking but did possess alcohol. Report to be forwarded to human services.
Welfare check; officer received a report from poison control of a resident that had taken an overdose of medication. Officer went to resident’s home. Resident was fine, just a misunderstanding by roommate who called poison control.
Sept. 7
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Sept. 9
Unlawful use of phone; report of parent harassing a teacher. Investigation pending.
Retail theft; report of subject pumping gas into vehicle and then left without paying for it. Investigation continuing.
Sept. 10
Suspicious activity; complainant reports unknown subject deflating tires and loosening lugnuts. Officer took report. Investigation continuing.
No insurance; subject was issued a warning to show proof of insurance. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject issued state citation.
Sept. 11
Fraud; subject reported being scammed out of money. Officer took report and investigation continuing.
Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist with a traffic stop in Marshall where all occupants fled the scene. Officer assisted.
Child custody issue; complainant reports not being able to obtain child for visitation. Officer made contact at residence. After discussion with all parties, and child refusing to leave with parent, officer advised a report would be on file regarding the incident. Case closed.
