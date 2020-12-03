Nov. 16

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 6:20 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Meadowbrook Court, 11:18 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 2:39 p.m.

Nov. 17

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 10:52 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:09 p.m.

Traffic stop, Madison Street, 2:34 p.m.

Assist police, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 5:10 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:21 p.m.

Nov. 18

Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 4:42 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 4:59 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 7:08 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 8:21 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 6000 block of Lewellen Street, 10:43 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 11:02 p.m.

Nov. 19

Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 10:23 a.m.

Check person, 700 block of Main Street, 1:11 p.m.

Nov. 20

OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:39 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Fir Lane, 8:24 a.m.

Check person, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 10:51 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 10:53 a.m.

Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:32 p.m.

Disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:14 p.m.

Disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:39 p.m.

Nov. 21

Assist police, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:10 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Main Street, 3:26 a.m.

OWVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, Highway 19, 1:05 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Prospector Lane, 3:53 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:24 p.m.

Assist police, West Madison Street and Minnetonka Way, 6:32 p.m.

Assist police, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 7:54 p.m.

Nov. 22

Domestic disturbance, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 7:35 p.m.

