Cecil Chadwick, who served as Marshall’s postmaster from 1982 to 1990, died on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Chadwick, 74, was also a member of the Marshall School Board and was finishing up her second three-year term. She opted not to seek re-election this spring.
“We certainly send our thoughts and prayers to Cecil’s husband, Roger, and their family,” said Marshall School District Superintendent Dan Grady. “As we reflect on her dedication and accomplishments, we’re very thankful for her efforts and talents to provide the best for our students as a board member.”
School board President Debbie Frigo recalled Chadwick as a fixture in the community.
“She was the postmaster when I was growing up so everyone knew who she was. When I joined the board five years ago, Cecil had already served for a year or two. From the first meeting I attended, I knew she was there for three things: to make sure we as a district were fiscally responsible, to ensure our employees were always taken care of and most importantly, providing a good education for all students in the district,” Frigo said. “She was strong in her convictions and had a heart of gold. She spoke fondly of Marshall and was proud of her family. The board will remember her principles and keep a special place at the table as we mourn her loss.”
School board Vice President Paul Wehking said in his time working with Chadwick, she was a model board member “who worked tirelessly to create the best educational environment possible within the District’s financial constraints. For Cecil, it was always about what was best for the kids and taking care of our overall education team. While often soft spoken, Cecil was not shy to share her thoughts, opinions or word of praise to those around her. She will be sorely missed.”
Marshall Area Historical Society representative Diana Skalitzky said Chadwick had been a longtime member of the organization. The 74-year-old was a great source of historical information about the people and places of Marshall, Skalitzky said.
In addition to serving as the postmaster, Chadwick was the post office clerk from 1972-1982.
A full obituary appears on page A5.
