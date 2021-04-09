Feb. 17

Traffic stop; subject failed to stop at stop sign. Citation issued, 8:45 a.m.

Feb. 23

OWI; officer responded for a welfare check of subject in vehicle. OWI was issued, 10:13 a.m.

Animal complaint; officer assisted with dispatching a raccoon in the city limits, 12:21 p.m.

Feb. 24

Traffic stop; officer issued citation during a traffic stop for no license, 10:30 a.m.

Citation issued; officer called to school for tobacco possession. Citation issued, 12:02 p.m.

Feb. 25

Welfare check; officer assisted citizen with a welfare check, 10:04 a.m.

Suspicious person; officer assisted citizen with a complaint of a possible prowler, 10:35 a.m.

Animal bite; subject was bitten by their own household cat. Report of minor injury taken, 11:32 a.m.

Feb. 26

Child custody; officer assisted with child custody exchange, 12:41 p.m.

