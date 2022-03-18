It didn’t end how they wanted, but Marshall fans were out in full force to support their team as the Cardinals faced Roncalli in the WIAA Boys Basketball Division 4 Semifinal.
Marshall fans filled much of their assigned section at the Kohl Center and even some seats outside of it.
“For a Thursday night, that’s a heck of a crowd,” Marshall High School Principal Eugene Syvrud said. “For a school of 300, I got this whole section and a little (next to it). That’s a great turnout.”
Syvrud lauded the support of all the fans, but in particular a few known as the “front row crew” consisting of students Abby Ward, Lizzy Yahnke, Sydney Denniston and others.
“It’s so crazy. I have firsthand experience at a state basketball tournament playing. The energy we are going to have tonight is going to be ridiculous,” Ward said.
Going into the game, Marshall were perceived as the underdogs against Roncalli, the number-two seed from Manitowoc.
Ward said what she was looking forward to the most was the potential for the Cardinals to “go out there and prove everyone wrong.”
“I think they have the best heart. They have something that other teams do not have and that is just our spirit,” Ward said. “We started 10-0 and went on a four-game losing streak. It was pretty rough. I mean everyone you see here supported us, and we came back and they expect us to get this one.”
“It’s really cool. Since we come from a small town, we’re not used to this many people so it’s crazy to see this many people,” Yahnke said.
Denniston is the daughter of boys basketball head coach Dan Denniston.
“The game hasn’t even started yet and the atmosphere is crazy,” Denniston said. “Seeing the support the team has is great. I think it will really carry over into the game.”
Also in the crowd was a key figure in the history of Marshall High School sports.
Bonnie Clayton, the school’s first assistant girls basketball coach, was also at the Kohl Center sporting her trademark tuxedo.
“All my life I always dreamed about going to the state tournament for the boys, and whenever that happens I’m on cloud nine,” Clayton said minutes before the boys’ first state appearance since 2012. “It’s just the best thing in the world.”
Clayton said the players may not have been nervous, but “I will be nervous no matter what. But, it’s exciting.”
Marshall came out with a roaring start as both teams came out with jabs to each other early in the first half. But, the Cardinals put a little distance between them and Roncalli. At halftime, the Cardinals led 26-19.
“They came out fighting. They were underdogs coming in. No one expected them to be here today and they are putting up a fight,” fan Dawson College said at halftime. “It’s better than losing. It’s better than a tie. If they keep this pace up, that’s what matters.”
The fans started to feel it in the second half. As the lead grew, the Marshall fans got louder and louder and the Cardinals had the lead going into the final minutes.
Roncalli climbed back into it and eventually won 50-43. Despite the loss, the Marshall faithful gave their Cardinals a standing ovation as they left the court.
“It’s just a dream come true,” Ward said.