The garage of a Medina home is being considered a total loss after being struck by an airborne vehicle early Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, deputies responded along with Marshall police, fire and EMS departments to a home at Evergreen Road in the Town of Medina for a vehicle vs. garage crash.

The drive and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 38-year-old female from Edgerton, was traveling east on Highway 19 when the vehicle left the road and went airborne hitting the residence’s mailbox and the wall of a garage of a nearby home.

The driver reported no injuries but was transported by EMS as a precaution.

Due to the damage caused by the crash, the garage is being considered a total loss.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no reports of the occupants of the residence being injured.

