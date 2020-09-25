Sept. 7
Traffic complaint/investigation, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:16 p.m.
Sept. 8
Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:24 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:37 a.m.
Theft from auto, 500 block of Madison Street, 7:56 a.m.
Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:50 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2 p.m.
Safety hazard, Howard Street, 2:44 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 8:20 p.m.
Sept. 9
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 3:40 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Beebe Street, 11:58 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:37 p.m.
Sept. 10
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Overlook Terrace, 6:23 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 1:45 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:37 p.m.
Check person, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 8:13 p.m.
Sept. 11
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:58 a.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 12:10 p.m.
Accident with injuries, Highway 73 and Interstate 94, 12:46 p.m.
Disturbance – unwanted person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:40 p.m.
Check person, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 7:12 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 7:20 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Weidemann Drive, 9:13 p.m.
Sept. 12
Check person, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 9:57 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 10:35 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 11:13 p.m.
Sept. 13
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 3:31 a.m.
Theft from auto, 400 block of Bentwood Drive, 7:49 p.m.
Theft from auto, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 8:25 a.m.
Theft from auto, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 9:09 a.m.
Theft from auto, 400 block of Meadowview Lane, 9:55 a.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 10:32 a.m.
Theft from auto, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 11:21 a.m.
Theft from auto, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 11:39 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 4:03 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 5:55 p.m.
Traffic stop, Industrial Drive and Highway 19, 10:14 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.