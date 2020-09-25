Sept. 7

Traffic complaint/investigation, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:16 p.m.

Sept. 8

Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:24 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:37 a.m.

Theft from auto, 500 block of Madison Street, 7:56 a.m.

Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:50 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 2 p.m.

Safety hazard, Howard Street, 2:44 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 8:20 p.m.

Sept. 9

Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 3:40 a.m.

Check person, 100 block of Beebe Street, 11:58 a.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:37 p.m.

Sept. 10

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Overlook Terrace, 6:23 a.m.

Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 1:45 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:37 p.m.

Check person, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 8:13 p.m.

Sept. 11

OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:58 a.m.

Assist police, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 12:10 p.m.

Accident with injuries, Highway 73 and Interstate 94, 12:46 p.m.

Disturbance – unwanted person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:40 p.m.

Check person, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 7:12 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 7:20 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Weidemann Drive, 9:13 p.m.

Sept. 12

Check person, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 9:57 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 10:35 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 11:13 p.m.

Sept. 13

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 3:31 a.m.

Theft from auto, 400 block of Bentwood Drive, 7:49 p.m.

Theft from auto, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 8:25 a.m.

Theft from auto, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 9:09 a.m.

Theft from auto, 400 block of Meadowview Lane, 9:55 a.m.

Animal complaint/disturbance, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 10:32 a.m.

Theft from auto, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 11:21 a.m.

Theft from auto, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 11:39 a.m.

Check person, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 4:03 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 5:55 p.m.

Traffic stop, Industrial Drive and Highway 19, 10:14 p.m.

Load comments