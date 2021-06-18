April 16
Traffic stop, officer pursued traffic stop; citations were issued, 8:23 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation and warning issued, 10:38 a.m.
Damage to vehicle, 2:36 p.m.
April 19
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citations, 2:07 p.m.
April 20
Arrest warrant, officer assisted other county with a warrant arrest, 8:18 a.m.
Check welfare, officer requested to assist with a welfare check; subject was taken to the hospital, 11:37 a.m.
Gas drive off, officer took report of a gas drive off in city; citation may be issued if payment is not received, 2:10 p.m.
April 21
Traffic stop, officer performed routine traffic stop; citations were issued, 6:15 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citations issued, 7:22 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citations issued, 8:33 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citations issued, 1:32 p.m.