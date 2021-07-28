In the story about the new Waterloo Business Association organization in the July 22 edition of The Courier, it was noted the group was hosting this year's Wiener & Kraut Day. The association will be working with the city and other groups to host the event. The Courier regrets the error.
Correction
Amber Gerber
