Dec. 11
Theft; theft of a catalytic converter off a vehicle at a local business. 8:48 a.m.
Traffic accident; officer responded to a traffic accident, no injuries. No citations issued. 10:29 a.m.
Dec. 14
Harassment; officer has been advised juvenile harassing another juvenile. Citation has been issued. 11:52 a.m.
Curfew warning; officer advised of juvenile who was out past curfew. Subject was given warning. 2:36 p.m.
Dec. 15
Disorderly conduct; officer advised of juvenile that was yelling profanities at another juvenile. Citation has been issued. 9:41 a.m.
Traffic accident; officer was called to a minor, non-reportable traffic accident. Report was taken however no citations were issued. 11:47 a.m.
Dec. 16
Animal bite; officer was advised of an employee at the vet clinic who was bit by a cat. 7:33 a.m.
Traffic stop; officer wrote ticket for driving without a license – first offense. 10:47 p.m.
Dec. 17
Traffic accident; driver of vehicle struck house causing structure damage. 2:14 p.m.
Dec. 18
Speeding; officer pulled over subject for speeding. Citation was issued. 9:03 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.