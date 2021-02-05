Dec. 11

Theft; theft of a catalytic converter off a vehicle at a local business. 8:48 a.m.

Traffic accident; officer responded to a traffic accident, no injuries. No citations issued. 10:29 a.m.

Dec. 14

Harassment; officer has been advised juvenile harassing another juvenile. Citation has been issued. 11:52 a.m.

Curfew warning; officer advised of juvenile who was out past curfew. Subject was given warning. 2:36 p.m.

Dec. 15

Disorderly conduct; officer advised of juvenile that was yelling profanities at another juvenile. Citation has been issued. 9:41 a.m.

Traffic accident; officer was called to a minor, non-reportable traffic accident. Report was taken however no citations were issued. 11:47 a.m.

Dec. 16

Animal bite; officer was advised of an employee at the vet clinic who was bit by a cat. 7:33 a.m.

Traffic stop; officer wrote ticket for driving without a license – first offense. 10:47 p.m.

Dec. 17

Traffic accident; driver of vehicle struck house causing structure damage. 2:14 p.m.

Dec. 18

Speeding; officer pulled over subject for speeding. Citation was issued. 9:03 a.m.

