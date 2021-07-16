May 11
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
Possession, officer wrote a report for a minor in possession of a vape pen.
May 12
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
May 13
Reckless driving, report of property damage due to reckless driving.
May 15
Disorderly conduct, officer responded to report of juvenile disturbance, citation issued.
Retail theft, officer handled a theft report, citation issued.
May 16
Disturbance, officer responded to a disturbance, officer was able to de-escalate and no charges/citations were issued.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.