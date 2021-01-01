Nov. 10
Theft of property; break-in at location and several items taken. Still under investigation, 12:18 p.m.
Nov. 12
Trespassing; officer advised of trespassing at a local business where a no trespassing order was given, 10:34 a.m.
Nov. 13
Theft; theft of money from home. Pending investigation, 8:05 a.m.
Nov. 16
Disorderly conduct; officer responded to a disturbance. No citation issued, 9:25 a.m.
Assist citizen; officer assisted citizen by issuing a voucher, 11:14 a.m.
Assist; officer advised by concerned family members of citizen. Officer assisted and cleared scene, 11:26 a.m.
Theft; officer advised of theft from vehicle, 3:27 p.m.
Nov. 17
Scam; officer advised that money was sent to unknown location, 8:23 a.m.
Nov. 18
Vehicle accident; officer assisted Dane County with vehicle accident on Highway 19, 7:43 a.m.
