After more than a decade of dormancy, youth soccer once again has a place among Waterloo youth sports.
A new soccer league emerged in the past two months for children and young adults. It’s the first time since the 2000s when a soccer league like this has been in place.
Parents from the community stepped up to make the league a reality, along with Mike Ginter-Mangiuli, who has taken the role as Waterloo Youth Soccer director. He is new to the community after living in Madison and Cottage Grove.
“The reception has been pretty good. I was expecting more pushback, but there has been none,” Ginter-Mangiuli said.
The launch of the league was strategically planned to start in March and to end the second week of May to minimize potential scheduling conflicts for kids in other sports.
There were 80 youth participants in the league this year with players as young as 3 years old up to age 14.
“We actually ended up with a really good turnout. We weren’t sure what we were going to get,” youth soccer coach Drew Reedy said.
Teams grouped kids with similar ages. One team had players who were 3 and 4 years old, or U3-4. There was also a U5 team, a U6-7 team with 6 and 7 year olds, a U9 team with 8 and 9 year olds and a U10 team with kids 10 and older.
Many games were played between Waterloo-based teams, but players ages 6 and above were able to travel. In early April, 6 and 7-year-old teams traveled to Wisconsin Dells to play against that city’s U9 teams.
“There were cars lined up outside Morrison Field because it hadn’t been used for years,” Drew Reedy said.
Waterloo’s U8-9 team, as well as the U10 team, also played in Wisconsin Dells. Those teams also played in Beaver Dam.
The season started with lessons on the game.
“I did clinics before the season to introduce things they’d need to know during games, like how to play, rules of the game and how to make formations,” Mangiuli-Ginter said. “Clinics were skills and moving around.”
From there, Mangiuli-Ginter taught teamsmanship and then eventually skills. The players learned more about soccer as a whole throughout the season.
“I’m getting power because I’m kicking with the laces,” U6-7 player Declan Reedy said after an April scrimmage.
Several other volunteers helped coach, including Drew Reedy, who said the experience was rewarding.
“It’s been a lot of fun working with them and watching them get better,” youth soccer coach Drew Reedy said. “The main thing for us was to get them outside to get some additional exercise.”
Early in the season, teams practiced in Waterloo School District gyms. Practices then shifted to Firemen’s Park, and Morrison Field was used as well. The oldest players practiced twice a week and those younger than 10 practiced once a week. Games started in early April.
During practices and scrimmages, older players were able to help younger ones. Ethan Weinheimer, 13, also helped coaching and teaching. That also included playing in games with the U6-7 players.
“It’s fun playing with the kids. Instead of playing video games all the time, it’s them being active,” Ethan said.
This was Weinheimer’s first year coaching. He has played soccer his whole life. He became interested in soccer because his stepdad played. Weinheimer’s brother, Jonathan Castillo, played in the league this year on the U6-7 level.
“It’s a new experience. It’s a really good experience actually (helping coach my brother),” Weinheimer said.
Ginter-Mangiuli said the goal is to eventually join the Madison Area Soccer Association to open more opportunities for young soccer players in Waterloo.