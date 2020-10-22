Sept. 1

Theft – all other; complainant reports wanting dogs back from subject who claimed they were a dog trainer but has not been in contact with complainant since taking dogs. Investigation continuing.

Sept. 2

Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.

Assist citizen; subject wished to report vehicle being damaged by possible bullet but unknown where it may have occurred. Officer took information.

No valid license; officer had subject on traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid’ driver’s license.

Sept. 3

Domestic disturbance; report of uncontrollable juvenile at residence. Upon officer’s arrival, juvenile was located outside the residence. Officer spoke with all subjects involved. Report to be forwarded to Jefferson County Human Services.

Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.

