Jan. 18

Domestic disorderly conduct; officer responded to a domestic disorderly conduct. Pending further investigation. 11:23 a.m.

Jan. 25

Fleeing an officer; officer in pursuit with subject who was fleeing the scene. Traffic stop was later made outside of jurisdiction. 10:16 a.m.

Assist other county; officer was requested to assist Jefferson County with a fire outside of jurisdiction. 10:42 a.m.Jan. 27

Check welfare; officer requested at a residence on a welfare check. Subject was transported to hospital. 7:55 a.m.

Assist; officer requested to assist Dane County with a traffic incident. 9:12 a.m.

Jan. 28

Assist; officer requested to check welfare for another department on a resident. 8:17 a.m.

Neighbor complaint; officer assisted subject who had some concerns with neighbors. 9:15 a.m.

Disorderly conduct; officer advised of dispute at high school. Further handling is needed for possible disorderly conduct charges. 12:20 p.m.

