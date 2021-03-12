Jan. 18
Domestic disorderly conduct; officer responded to a domestic disorderly conduct. Pending further investigation. 11:23 a.m.
Jan. 25
Fleeing an officer; officer in pursuit with subject who was fleeing the scene. Traffic stop was later made outside of jurisdiction. 10:16 a.m.
Assist other county; officer was requested to assist Jefferson County with a fire outside of jurisdiction. 10:42 a.m.Jan. 27
Check welfare; officer requested at a residence on a welfare check. Subject was transported to hospital. 7:55 a.m.
Assist; officer requested to assist Dane County with a traffic incident. 9:12 a.m.
Jan. 28
Assist; officer requested to check welfare for another department on a resident. 8:17 a.m.
Neighbor complaint; officer assisted subject who had some concerns with neighbors. 9:15 a.m.
Disorderly conduct; officer advised of dispute at high school. Further handling is needed for possible disorderly conduct charges. 12:20 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.